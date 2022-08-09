Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Rachel Townsend.

A zookeeper with more than four decades of experience working with exotic animals has officially moved into Blackpool Zoo.

Animal manager Mike Woodham's home is now a former air traffic control tower, which overlooks the zoo's camel enclosure.

The tower dates back to the 1930s when the original site, just outside the seaside resort's town centre, was used as Blackpool Municipal Airport.

Mike enjoys his morning coffee while watching the camels. Credit: ITV News

Despite the zoo's noisy pea-fowl who wake him up every single morning at 4:30am, Mike says his neighbours are "the best."

He said: "I absolutely love it. Luckily, I'm an early riser so it doesn't bother me too much but they can be a little bit noisy.

"It's nice. The dawn chorus if you like. You can hear lemurs calling and gibbons calling in the morning - I actually really like it."

Mike started off as Chester Zoo's trainee keeper back in 1982 and now has more than four decades of experience working in various zoos and wildlife parks around the country.

He has looked after many endangered and potentially dangerous animals, from elephants to tigers and orangutans.

The 56-year-old started his latest role with the Lancashire animal park at the beginning of 2022 and is in charge of a team of dedicated keepers.

"After 40 years in the best job in the world I thought I had done most things, but I can now tick 'have a zoo for a garden' off my list too!", he said.

The zoo has more than 1,000 animals across 37-acres and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

