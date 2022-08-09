England and Manchester City star Lauren Hemp will appear in an episode of Hollyoaks this week.

The show will be aired on Wednesday, 10 August and features Hemp coaching Kathleen-Angel’s (played by Kiara Mellor) football team following her Euros win. Hemp plays herself in the scene.

The appearance came about after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene the day after England's triumphant Euro 2022 final to mark the win.

It features Nadira and Juliet watching a replay of the end of the match and celebrating together.

Hemp, who made history this year becoming the first four-time winner of the PFA Young Player Of The Year Award, is a fan of the show.

Hemp scored once for England during their Euro 2022 campaign. Credit: PA Images

"I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks", the 22-year-old says.

In the scene Charlie Osborne (played by Charlie Behan) and Ella Cunningham (played by Erin Palmer) are starstruck to have a Lioness teaching them skills.

Lauren Hemp celebrates in confetti after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA

For Hemp, the inspirational message is an important one. "One of our many goals as the Lionesses over the Euros was to inspire as many girls and boys as possible to be involved in football.

"It’s important we keep doing that so if you’re playing football then keep doing it or give it a go if you have never tried.

"I had many people in the past tell me that I couldn’t do something but it's important that you believe in yourself, you don’t listen to anyone.

"I think this summer has proved that girls can play football too".