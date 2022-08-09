A man has been charged with outraging public decency after a video of two people having sex in Liverpool city centre went viral on social media.

Joe Firby was arrested by Northumbria Police in Gateshead, where he lives, following the incident in Concert Square on Monday, 1 August.

The 23-year-old will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 September.

Kelly Cousins, from Bootle, was previously charged with outraging public decency and conditionally bailed.

The 35-year-old is also due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court the same day.

Merseyside Police previously issued a strongly worded statement urging people "to refrain from sharing the video on social media".