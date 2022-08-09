Those who have travel plans booked this summer have been urged to know their flight rights.

The Isle of Man Office for Fair Trading (OFT) are advising people to also have travel insurance alongside checking their rights.

The advice comes among continued flight delays and cancellations, which are still affecting travellers across the UK and further afield.

The OFT encourages travellers to check the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) website before booking tickets, so they know exactly what they are entitled to if they run into difficulty.

The OFT is also encouraging people who are still unsure of their rights to contact them for advice by calling 01624 686500 or emailing iomfairtrading@gov.im.

The Isle of Man has one of the highest rates of commercial flight cancellations in the British Isles.

In June, 43 of 906 services failed to take off. Almost 5% of the schedule.

Chairman of the OFT, John Wannenburgh MHK, said: "It is more important than ever that consumers are aware of their flight rights before they confirm their travel plans, whether they are going on holiday or any other reason.

"We all need to be aware of how and with whom we should raise a complaint in our hour of need and our advice is to check the terms and conditions before you fly to see what you can do if things go wrong.

"For example whilst you may be able to claim a refund for a cancelled flight, you may not be entitled to claim for the consequential loss of a holiday because one flight was disrupted."