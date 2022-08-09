An urgent appeal has been launched to find a mother and her six-month-old son who have gone missing.

Sacha, 29, is believed to have disappeared from her home with her son Clay in the Blackley area of Manchester at around 4pm on Saturday 6 August.

Greater Manchester Police say it is not known what either are wearing, but it is believed Sacha took Clay's pram.

It added they are becoming increasingly worried about the pair.

Superintendent Sarah Morton said: “We are doing everything we can to find Sascha and Clay and ensure that they are safe and well.

“I ask anyone who may have seen them since 4pm on Saturday to share that information with us as soon as possible. I also ask members of the public to be on the lookout for this young mum and her baby.

“Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”

Anyone with information about Sascha and Clay’s whereabouts should make contact via 0161 856 3678.

Greater Manchester Police can also be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101 (please quote 2223 08/08/22). In an emergency, always dial 999.