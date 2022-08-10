Aintree hospital's A&E is temporarily closed after an electrical fire broke out.

Merseyside fire and rescue were called to the hospital at around 4.30am this morning.

Six fire engines put out the fire after it started on the roof of a three-storey building next to the A&E department.

Merseyside fire and rescue believe that the blaze started in an electrical plant on the roof. Nobody was injured, but patients were evacuated as a precaution.

The hospital trust urged people to "seek alternative treatment" for urgent care "until further notice".

The hospital have also advised people to avoid the area. All outpatient appointments and planned surgery will continue as normal.

Patients from the hospital were evacuated as a precaution when the fire broke out. Credit: ITV News

A cordon still remains in place, with firefighters and police at the scene monitoring the situation.

Traffic was diverted away from the hospital as crews worked to put out the fire.