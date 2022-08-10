A dog rescue centre in Manchester has today described itself as "the most depressing place on Earth" because of the amount of dogs being dumped.

Rescue 4 Dogs in Sharston, says that its phone line is ringing constantly with people trying to leave their dogs.

The number of dogs being dropped off is sky rocketing - driven by cost of living worries and the puppy boom during COVID.

According to Dogs Trust - almost half of the country's dog owners say it's becoming increasingly difficult to afford to care for their dogs.

The dog welfare charity has warned that the increasing cost of essentials is leaving many pet owners unable to provide for their dogs.

With adoption numbers dropping because people can’t afford to take on a new dog, this has the potential to lead to a housing crisis for the nation’s dogs, says Dogs Trust.

Inquiries to give up a dog have increased to the highest level since its records began, with 4,370 inquiries received in July 2022.

Gina is looking for a family to take her home Credit: Rescue 4 Dogs

Rescue 4 Dogs is at capacity and needs people to foster. It is working to open up their second site which will offer much needed extra places.

Emma is the owner and manager of the centre and says she felt broken after being forced to reject a 4-month old puppy because they are at full capacity, she fears he will now be put down.

The centre is now urging people to come forward and the foster the dogs so desperately in need of a home.