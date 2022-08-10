Play Brightcove video

Victoria Grimes reports for ITV News.

The family of a toddler from Manchester who were told he may only survive a matter of months say they need somewhere safe and comfortable for him to live.

The three year old's parents say they have been asking Manchester City Council for two years but nowhere suitable has been found.

Haris khan has spinal muscular atrophy - a rare muscular condition. ITV Granada has followed his family's fight for a drug called Spinraza which was made available to the NHS in 2019.

Haris' dad Shakeel Khan said: "His prognosis is bleak. He won't have the chance or opportunity to walk or talk. He has to be on a ventilator.

Haris' family say their current home is not suitable for his needs

"We have to carry oxygen with us. He is fed through his nose so he has a very severe disability.

"I don't know how long I've got Haris for. I just want the best for him and at the moment I feel as though his quality of life can be significantly improved if we were to move to an adapted property.

"Haris' prognosis is not very good. I am desperately appealing to the council to relocate us.

"It's a matter of urgency so my family and I can concentrate on Haris and giving him a better quality of life."

Haris' family say despite asking for two years the council still has not found appropriate accommodation

Breathing, swallowing and moving are all a struggle for Haris. His parents say they want him to live as full a life as possible but right now he is confined to one room because he's living in a house which isnot adapted for his needs.

Haris has been on the highest priority banding for rehousing since January 2020. However, Manchester Council are yet to find them a suitable home.

The toddler's mother Renata Berenyte said: "In an emergency we are stuck in the house. I can't move him on my own. I need my husband's help."

His family say they have already had to fight for the medicines he needed and now they are fighting for his right to live as full a life as he can. They say all they want is to make the most of the time they have left with him.

Haris' mum Renata says she can't move him out of the house on her own

In a statement Manchester City Council said: "We are actively committed to finding a home that meets the family's needs but there is a high demand for the type of adapted home that the family requires.

"It is difficult to predict when a suitable home will become available. We understand the stress that the Khan family will be going through at this time and we truly sympathise with their situation."