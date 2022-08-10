Liz Truss hits the campaign trail in the North West

Liz Truss's campaign to become the next Prime Minister has brought her to the North West today.

Earlier she visted a life sciences laboratory at Alderley Park in Alderley Edge.

This evening the home secretary is answering questions from voter in Leigh in a debate for GB News.

The town elected a Tory MP for the first time in its 134-year history in 2019.

One question came from a man called Brian who said he lent his vote in 2019 because of Brexit, Boris Johnson's popularity and Jeremy Corbyn being the leader of the opposition at the time.

"This town is on its backside, cost-of-living's going through the roof, we don't see much of levelling up. What are you going to do to give Leigh what you promised it?"

Ms Truss replied: "The reality is the Labour Party let down Leigh for years and years and years. You had Andy Burnham for years and years and years and what did he ever deliver for this town?"

She says much of the north-west was "let down by successive governments" and pledges more infrastructure, good railway services, delivering better broadband and doing more to attract enterprise and business.

"What I will do is keep taxes low, get the investment in, get all those post-Brexit reforms done, get all those EU laws off our statute book so we can deliver wealth and opportunity and I'm determined to deliver."

Liz Truss was asked how any Government can justify keeping VAT on gas and electric, to applause from the audience.

"Believe me, I'm not a fan of taxes in general as you can tell," says Ms Truss. "And I've already committed I will reverse the National Insurance rise, I've already committed to the temporary moratorium on the green levy.

"But of course I've said there will be a Budget coming up on an urgent basis to deal with the issues we face and all of these issues need to be under consideration. I can't make any specific promises to you... Much as I love GB News, much as I love Leigh, I can't write the budget for [the next chancellor] now.

"Getting rid of green levy will reduce bills by just as much as getting rid of VAT. What this gentleman is asking is am I willing to do more, and what I will say is at this stage is that my preference when it is affordable is to have lower taxes. What I don't agree with is taking money off people and giving it back them in benefits."