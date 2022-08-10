Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will go on trial later accused of a number of serious sexual assaults.

The 28-year-old French international is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

Mendy was arrested in August 2021 and released on bail in January.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Mendy has denied all the charges apart from the most recent charge of rape. This was added to the charge sheet in June and he has not yet entered a plea for it.

The footballer will go on trial before a jury alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

Credit: Andy Kelvin/PA

Mendy has been a Manchester City player since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

The left-back was remanded in custody and spent 134 days in jail, initially at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool and then HMP Manchester.

Mendy was then released on bail in January, under stringent conditions.

The trial could last as long as 15 weeks, which would mean an end date in the middle of December.

Mendy last played for Manchester City in August 2021.