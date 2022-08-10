18 year old Joshua Dobson was wanted by the Police over the theft of a Mitsubishi ASX in May and for not paying for petrol on the same day.

Greater Manchester Rochdale Police officers searched Dobson's home and were surprised to see a giant stuffed teddy bear in the corner.

They were even more surprised to see the bear breathe. After examining it they then found that the 18-year-old thief was stuffed inside.

Dobson was found and arrested. Last week he was sentenced to nine months behind bars.

GMP Rochdale shared their finding on Facebook writing: "A wanted car thief who tried using a teddy bear to hide from our neighbourhood cops out looking for him last month has been put behind bars for nine months.

"Joshua Dobson, 18, from the Spotland area of the town, was sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day.

GMP Rochdale said the thief was now "stuffed behind bars" after sentencing last week. Credit: MEN Media

"When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside!

"He's now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment."

GMP added on Twitter: "Our neighbourhood task force and divisional tasking team in #Rochdale could bearly believe what they stumbled across last month in search for a wanted man...

Joshua Dobson, of Airhill Terrace, Rochdale, was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks in prison for a series of offences at Manchester Magistrates' Court last Friday, August 5.