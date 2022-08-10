The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was shot in a street in Chester.

The cat died in the arms of her owner, Sandra Davies, after suffering from a wound from a bullet.

Luna appears to have been shot by an air pistol on Kent Road on the evening of July 18.

The cat's owner, who is a pensioner, was watching her cat from the window of her flat. She was horrified to hear a "loud thwack" and later find her pet dead.

Ms Davies says she confronted a middle-aged man, who she had seen walking by the side of a 4x4, but he drove off in the vehicle.

"After I heard the loud noise I was looking for Luna below my window, but she wasn’t there.

"As I walked around towards the car park I saw her lying by the hedge - I picked her up and she was covered in blood," said the cat's owner.

"She took about three or four breaths before she died in my hands.

"I spotted this man and he was putting something into the passenger seat of the 4x4. There was no-one else about at the time", she added.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cooper, who is investigating, said: "This is heartbreaking as the owner witnessed her cat being shot very close to her property.

"It’s likely that the cat was shot with an air pistol based on the sound that was heard.

"If anyone saw anything in this street in Chester at around 10pm on Monday, July 18, or if anyone has any information about the incident then we would urge them to contact the RSPCA."

The incident has also been reported to Cheshire Police.

They are searching for a man who they believe is around 6ft tall. He is possibly bald and in his 50s or 60s, while at the time he was wearing a t-shirt and trousers.

The 4x4 vehicle was a dark blue/grey colour. The RSPCA ask anyone with any information to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.