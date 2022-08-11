Play Brightcove video

An amber extreme heat warning is in place for parts of our region.

It's the second Met Office warning for heat this summer - and brings with it threats of moorland fires, and water shortages.

Dovestone Reservoir near Saddleworth is experiencing a dramatic drop in water levels over recent weeks, showing the popular walking spot looking shockingly dry.

The low water levels follow months of little rainfall and hot weather.

Recent heatwaves, which saw temperatures soar to over 30C in parts of Greater Manchester, have left the region's reservoirs at under half capacity, according to United Utilities.

The Saddleworth site forms part of the Pennine Sources reservoirs, which has seen a 3.8% drop since last week, according to the latest figures published by United Utilities.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “Some parts of the North West region have seen less rainfall than others, particularly the Pennine area.

"However, our major water sources in Cumbria have seen more normal levels of rainfall and we can use our regional network of water resources and water pipes to move supplies to where they are needed."

The water company adds: "We are not considering any restrictions on use, but whatever the weather, we always encourage people to use water wisely, which saves energy and money and is good for the environment.”

Dovestone Reservoir lies east of Oldham and north east of Ashton-under-Lyne. It supplies drinking water to the local area, and is a popular tourist and walking spot situated in the Peak District National Park.

It is surrounded by moorland, outcrops and a panoramic view of the southern Pennines.