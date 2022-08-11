BAE Systems says it's recruiting 1,000 highly-skilled engineers over the next year as it gears up for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the future of combat air.

The jobs will be on the new Tempest Fighter jet, with roles available at Warton and Samlesbury.

The firm says it's a "once in a generation opportunity":

· It's been announced we will lead the UK industry response to the development of a new combat air demonstrator which will fly within the next five years, playing a critical role in proving the technology needed to deliver the UK's Future Combat Air System (FCAS). · The new roles will support this effort and also programmes including the next generation of capability for Typhoon, which makes up the frontline of today's RAF, and the development of electric and unmanned aircraft.

· We are looking to take on engineers, advanced manufacturers, software specialists and a whole range of other professions which support these complex programmes, including project managers, finance and commercial specialists, etc. · The bulk of these new recruits will be in key 'Levelling Up' regions including Warton and Samlesbury in Lancashire, Brough, East Yorkshire and Prestwick, South Ayrshire. · We have launched a Talent Hub on our website www.baesystems.com/talentsignup and we are asking people to get in touch and find out what roles they could take on in our future programmes.