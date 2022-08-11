A group including two children had to rescued from waist deep in water after they became trapped in a rapidly flooding tide.

The four adults and two children were spotted in difficulty as they attempted to cross a deep gutter in Leasowe Bay on the Wirral Peninsula.

As the flooding tide continued to rise, near to Leasowe Lighthouse, the group were quickly submerged in water during the incident on Wednesday 11 August.

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team raised the alarm, and Hoylake RNLI hovercraft were scrambled to pull the group from the water.

Fortunately all six were all okay and required no medical attention, and were taken back towards Meols and passed ashore to Coastguard officers.

The rescue was captured from the air by a parasailor who witnessed the hovercraft heading to Leasowe Bay. Credit: Chris Guy

The incident comes as the RNLI says it is seeing a rise in call-outs due to the increasingly hot weather.

Just 24 hours before the incident, another two young people were also rescued after becoming cut off by the tide in the same location.

Hoylake RNLI volunteer hovercraft commander James Whiteley said: "The incidents this week highlight the real dangers around our coast, where fast flooding tides can quickly catch people out and cut them off from the shore.

"We hope everyone can enjoy a beach visit safely but with more hot weather and big tides on the way, we urge everyone to check and understand tide times and heights.

"If you’re heading out, know your route to safety and always carry a means of calling for help."

He added: "The sea defences on the north Wirral shore are currently undergoing repairs and upgrades, so we would advise anyone visiting areas like Leasowe Beach to be particularly cautious of new hazards like deeper waters and submerged rock armour."