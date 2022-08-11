A 24-year-old father has died in a car crash in St Helens.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Scafell Road, St Helens, at around 2am on 11 August.

Jordan Yates, 24, who is from St Helens died shortly after being found at the scene.

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jordan, with The Duke Pub posting an emotional tribute.

The post said: "Woke up to the saddest news of Jordan Yates' passing who I would class as not just a friend but also as a brother! Jordan always came into the pub with the biggest heart and biggest smile.

"I feel literally like I've a lost family [member]. Words can’t explain the way this feels to me"

Jordan Yates' family are being supported by specially trained Police liaison officers. Credit: ITV News

They plan to celebrate his life in the pub.

"So tonight we will be raising our glasses for Jordan from 9pm. All family and friends will receive a free drink from me. Absolutely devastated.

"Love you always Jordan mate fly high in the sky."

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the man who sadly lost his life.

"They are being supported by our specially trained liaison officers while the investigation commences.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or properties in the area that may have CCTV or doorbell footage to please contact us."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 22000584994.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know..