Aintree hospital has reopened its Accident and Emergency Department after en electrical fire.

The blaze started on the roof of a three-storey building next to the A&E, and hospital patients were evacuated as emergency services cordoned off the area.

Medical Director at Liverpool University Hospitals, Dr Jim Gardner, says 16 people who are in the hospital's critical care unit were safely moved.

The hospital had advised people to "seek alternative treatment" for urgent care "until further notice", but it is now open as usual again.

Dr Jim Gardner said: “I’m pleased to confirm that the A&E Department at Aintree University Hospital has fully reopened.

"I’d like to thank our teams at Aintree Hospital and colleagues from Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Merseyside Police, whose calm and professional response in the early hours of this morning ensured no patients were harmed and the fire was contained.

"I’d also like to express sincere thanks to colleagues at North West Ambulance Service and at neighbouring hospitals and healthcare facilities for their support today while our A&E department has been closed and patients have been diverted elsewhere.

"Finally, I’d like to acknowledge the support we have received from the people we serve - our local communities - which has been hugely valued by us all."

