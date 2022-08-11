Parts of a major motorway in Cheshire will be closed as an abnormal load is transported to an oil refinery.

The huge ‘module’ for a new hydrogen-powered furnace is being moved from the Manchester Ship Canal, along the M53 near Ellesmere Port in Cheshire to Essar Oil’s Stanlow refinery.

Between 7pm on Saturday, 13 August, until 10am Sunday 14 August the Southbound carriageway will be closed from junction 5 at Hooton to junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 10 and junction 8.

A diversion, using the A550 and A494 will operate between junction 5 and 11 at Stoak Interchange where the M53 meets the M56.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.