Report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

A pensioner who says writing during lockdown "saved him" is finally getting his book published - to celebrate turning 80.

Eric Carroll has had a colourful and eventful life and has travelled the globe.

He lived in Bermuda for 12 years, he spent two years in Mexico and two years in Egypt, but it was his home town of Bury in Lancashire where he decided to retire.

But, the pensioner is using the word retirement loosely, after writing a children's book about two insect friends, Betrand and Wally, who set off on a journey to find the cure for the Clovehitch virus.

Eric talking to Claire Hannah

"It was originally a Christmas tale for 12-yr-olds" Eric says. "The problems being global warming and population explosion.

"Then Covid came on the scene in our lives and the tale changed.

"Betrand is a beetle, and Wally is a wasp, and they're part of an insect civilisation living through a pandemic."

But will they find a cure for the virus? "That would be telling and would give away the ending" Eric laughs.

Bertrand and Wally will be on bookshelves in two weeks

It is not the first book Eric has written, but he says it does mean a lot to him.

"It was done during the lockdowns and for me it was a lifesaver," he adds. "It kept me sane because I was isolated, cut off from all my friends, for a long, long time.

"Betrand and Wally saved me too."

Eric left school at 14 and joined the RAF as a Boy Entrant, serving for 15 years.

Since then, he has been a professional chef, a college lecturer in Bermuda, poet and traveller, amateur photographer and muralist, a ranchero in Mexico, bartender, EFL teacher, and a VSO Volunteer in Egypt.

Eric in his younger years

The book will be released on 28 August, three days before Eric's 80th birthday.

He has taken to promoting the book with a huge banner outside of his home in Walshaw - making him a bit of a local celebrity.

"I still like to keep active and go for three to four walks per day. There's no stopping me."