Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

History is being made in Halton as the borough hosts its very first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival will take place in the grounds of Halton Castle, on Sunday 14 August, which has stood at the top of Halton Hill in Runcorn for hundreds of years.

The event, which marks the 50th anniversary of Pride, has been organised by Hayley Smith, who helps run Halton-based Northwest HIV Support CIC.

Hayley said it was "about time Halton hosted a Pride".

She said: "We organised it to show solidarity and to show visibility for the LGBTQ+ community."

The day will be filled with entertainment from drag queens Miss Claudia and Sandi-Ego, who are more used to performing in nightclubs than in the grounds of a castle.

Both were keen to get involved with the very first Halton Pride.

Sandi-Ego said: "Normally we're in a very, very dark club - it's fabulous to be out in the sunshine for once!"

The event will take place in the grounds of Halton Castle. Credit: ITV News

The Mersey Gateway bridge will be lit up, celebrating Halton's equality and inclusion.

The festival will also mark 40 years since the death of Terry Higgins - one of the first people in the UK to die of an AIDs-related illness.

He, and countless others will be remembered with a candlelit vigil, a part of the day which Miss Claudia and Sandi-Ego say is very important to them.

Miss Claudia said: "We have so many friends and family that have been through this, and to be able to remember all the people that we've lost, means a lot to us."

Next year's festival is expected to be even bigger.

If this year is a success, Halton will roll out the rainbow carpet for a two-day event.

