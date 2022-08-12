A young kitten has died after being discarded in a plastic bag and thrown in a bush.

The eight-week-old kitten was found inside a JD Sports bag in Manchester after previously being offered to a member of the public to buy.

But, after declining the sale, the man then emptied the bag and thew the kitten into some bushes.

The kitten was quickly rescued, but when vets checked it over, it was found it to have a bad flea infestation and was in a suffering badly from feline parvovirus.

Despite their best efforts, the cat's health deteriorated and vets thought the "kindest thing to do" was to put it down.

Every month the RSPCA's cruelty line receives around 90,000 calls. Credit: RSPCA

The charity's Animal Rescue Officer Jess Pierce said: "This poor kitten was callously abandoned and thrown into some bushes in Manchester.

"He was put in foster care and the fosterer and the vets tried everything they could to save him but sadly his health deteriorated so the vets decided the kindest thing to do was to put the kitten to sleep to end his suffering.

"We all wanted a happy ending for this poor little mite and it’s devastating that didn’t happen. We are now keen to find the person who abandoned him."

The kitten was abandoned on Thursday 4 August in Church Lane, Manchester, at around 12.30pm.

If anyone has any information about this please contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Jess added: "We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets, especially at the moment due to the cost of living crisis, but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this.

"This is just one example of cruelty the RSPCA deals with everyday. Summer is our busiest time of year which is why we have launched our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to keep rescuers like me out on the frontline saving animals and raising awareness about how to stop cruelty for good."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...