The national Living Wage on the Isle of Man should be raised to £11.05 an hour, a report has recommended.

The calculation reflects a weekly wage, before tax, of £414.38 and an annual salary of £21,547.50 based on the assumption of working 37.5 hours per week.

But, despite the recommendation, not all employers have to pay the Isle of Man Living Wage by law.

It is a voluntary rate of pay that organisations can choose to adopt to demonstrate their position as responsible employers, whereas the Minimum Wage is compulsory.

The Isle of Man Government hope to have the Minimum Wage and Living Wage the same by 2026.

In July 2021, Tynwald agreed with the Select Committee on Poverty’s recommendation that the Minimum Wage in the Isle of Man should rise to meet the Living Wage by this date.

A commitment has since been made within the government's 'Island Plan' to ensure this happens by 2025.

Tynwald hopes that the Living Wage and National Wage will be the same by 2025. Credit: PA Images

In compiling the fifth Living Wage report, officers from Statistics Isle of Man identified miscalculations in previous Manx Living Wage rates.

The methodology used to reach the figure has been corrected and miscalculations contained in previous years have been addressed.

The Manx Living Wage for previous years should have been: 2021: £9.63, rather than £10.872020: £9.38, rather than £10.192019: £8.93, rather than £9.762017: £7.81, rather than £8.61

The Report calculated what the Living Wage should have been without historic miscalculations. Credit: ITV News

Treasury Minister Alex Allinson MHK said: “It is absolutely right that we continue to follow the recommendations of the Select Committee, and Our Island Plan sets us on the road to make changes during this administration that will benefit those in our community who are most in need.

Addressing the previous miscalculations the Minister said: “It is essential that individuals and businesses have confidence that the methodology used to calculate the Living Wage is robust and accurate.

He concluded: "The historical miscalculation is regrettable and I hope the external verification by a respected academic body in the field of social policy provides reassurance.”