Fire crews have battled two wildfires in the same place on the Isle of Man - needing 70,000 litres of water to extinguish.

Isle of Man Fire and Rescue is now urging people to 'be sensible' emphasising that the grass around the Island is 'extremely dry' allowing wildfires to 'spread rapidly'.

Crews were called to the Port Soderick area and spent four hours putting out flames in a field on Tuesday 9 August.

The same crew attended the same spot for a similar incident on Monday 8 August.

It took 45,000 litres of water to put the fire out, with an additional 25,000 litres the day before.

Douglas Station Commander, Matt Tyrer, says it shows the importance of the hose pipe ban currently in place in the Isle of Man.

Multiple wildifires are being reported in the Isle of Man after the rise in temperature from the hot weather. Credit: Isle of Man Fire and Rescue

The temporary hosepipe ban was introduced on the island on 29 July.

Manx Utilities are also asking residents to consider their water intake with lower than normal levels of the Island’s drinking water supply.

A common cause of fires has been due to disposable BBQs, with officers asking that people make sure they are disposed of correctly.

Douglas Station Officer, David Dallimore, said: "If you're smoking you need to make sure you've extinguished your cigarette completely".