Watch Dave Williams wow residents at Park View nursing home

A retired NHS worker who has performed with the Beatles has become a social media star after he wowed nursing home residents with an impromptu performance at a fundraiser.

Guests and residents at Park View nursing home in Liverpool were being entertained by vocalist Toni Nesbitt, when Dave Williams asked if he could sing a song himself.

The 81-year-old got up and blew the room away with a version of Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers.

The video has now had over 600,000 views on social media platform TikTok.

Dave Williams said: "I was worried about hitting the notes, but I thought, I'm gonna have a go!

"It was hard with my chest being bad, but it was alright."

Dave is no stranger to the microphone. His band The Dices appeared alongside the Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at the Morgue Skiffle Cellar in Broadgreen in 1958.

He then went on to sing with the full Beatles band during an appearance by the Fab Four at Knotty Ash Village Hall in 1961.

Dave said: "I wasn't quite in the right key, but it was brilliant."

Dave's daughter Debbie is a kitchen assistant at Park View nursing home and asked her dad, who had just come out of hospital, to come along to a fundraiser at the nursing home.

The family have been receiving phone calls from as far as Australia and Japan, with friends asking if it really was Dave on the video.

Debbie said it was emotional seeing her dad perform again.

She said: "I feel so proud, I love him to bits.

"Dad is loving it, as he always says, singing is his first love."

Debbie Williams with her dad Dave.

Dave is a retired medical assistant and worked in the NHS for nearly 50 years.

Debbie says her dad would "sing to the patients going into theatre, he would be singing when they came out of theatre."

"We'll have to get him a little diary now to start taking bookings!"

Dave does not use social media and had not heard about TikTok before the video of his singing went viral.

He said he keeps getting recognised by strangers and when he went into his local betting shop the staff started clapping and cheering for him.

Dave said: "I enjoy it - it's good!"

