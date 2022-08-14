Residents in Blackburn and Darwen are still waiting for running water after spending the heatwave without any supplies from the mains, after nearly two days.

It comes on what has been described as the hottest weekend of the year, with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees for some.

United Utilities say a burst pipe was reported on Old Farmside in Ewood yesterday.

Emergency repairs ongoing to burst pipe on Old Farmside, Ewood

The problem caused no water or low pressure in the BB1, BB2 and BB3 areas.

The work is being carried out behind a property on Old Farmside, which is just off Jack Walker Way.

The water main is 5m underground and 'as deep as a two-storey house' which makes the excavation and repairs difficult.

Water tankers are pumping supplies directly into the network to help boost the pressure.

United Utilities say:

"We are continuing to work on the repairs to the burst water main in your area.

We are doing everything we can to keep as many of our customer’s taps flowing as possible, and our water on wheels tankers are in the impacted areas pumping additional supplies into the network to support with this." There've been long queues at locations where the company is handing out bottled water.

Bottled water stations at Witton Park and Pleasington Playing Fields, Blackburn

For customers who don’t have supply, free bottled water stations are still open at the following locations:

Witton Park, BB2 2TS

Pleasington Playing fields, BB2 5LE

The team are currently looking at sourcing another location in Darwen. It's after concerns that residents are having to travel to Blackburn to get their water.

United Utilities further add:

"We are really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and please be assured we are doing all we can to get things back to normal.

Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding."