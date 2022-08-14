Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports journalist, Emma Sweeney

Hundreds of people have taken part in a new 10K race in memory of the great marathon runner Ron Hill.

The event, which was launched by the health and wellbeing charity The Running Bee Foundation, took place in the athlete's hometown of Accrington.

Hill, who died last year at the age of 82, broke world records at four different distances and represented Great Britain in the marathon at two Olympics, Tokyo in 1964 and Munich in 1972.

He was also only the second man to break the two hour 10 minute marathon barrier.

He also won gold at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, as well as winning many of the world’s leading marathons.

He became the first British runner to win the Boston Marathon and his final marathon was the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996.

Hill maintained the record for the longest unbroken streak of running every day, running for 52 years and 39 days between 1964 and 2017.

Ron Hill became the first British runner to win the Boston marathon Credit: PA Images

Chris Bird from The Running Bee Foundation said: ''This is an amazing race in the home town of Ron Hill.

''It's the inaugural 10k - it's all about the community, it's about people and it's about the people who love to run and loved Ron.

''If we can make sure that everybody's gonna be active and healthy, Ron would like that.''

The Ron Hill 10K was held in Ron Hill's hometown of Accrington Credit: PA Images

Alongside the race, The Running Bee Foundation is also announcing a brand new 'Dr Ron Hill MBE Legacy Fund'. It will offer grants to support young athletes and athletic clubs in Tameside and Accrington.

Running Bee Chair of Trustees Jan Collins commented, ''Ron Hill is a running legend in the eyes of so many, his legacy deserves special recognition and The Running Bee Foundation wanted to deliver meaningful initiatives that not only remind us of Ron but helps others to follow in his stride.

''We have worked closely with Ron's family to arrange the activation of the legacy fund and we are excited to be opening applications for young athletes in need of support to reach and achieve their sporting goals.''

''The Dr Ron Hill Accrington 10K will drive The Running Bee Foundation's mission to encourage an active, healthier and happier lifestyle, and we hope to inspire the community to get involved.''