A search is underway for three school children who have disappeared, thought to be with their father.

Khalid Algehani, eight, Aasayah Algehani, six, Maimunah Algehani, four, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when their dad came to pick them up from her Wythenshawe home on 30 July.

Ms Daley claims her former partner told her he was taking the kids to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire and was supposed to return them home on 10 August.

But, she raised the alarm when she went to pick up her children and found nobody was at home.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed it is investigating after it received a report on 10 August three children were missing from their home.

It added it believes the children are with a family member, which Mrs Daley believes is their father.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about their whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "On the 10 August 2022, police received a report that three children aged 8, 6 and 4 were missing from their home in Wythenshawe.

"The children are believed to be with a family member. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the children."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 8566051 quoting log number 3480 of 10 August 2022. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.