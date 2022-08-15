A community activist in Moss Side, Professor Erinma Bell, is urging anyone with information on the fatal shooting of a man in Moss Side to come forward.

The man, aged between 18 and 25, was found with serious injuries on Claremont Road, in Moss Side at around 12:15am on Monday, 15 August.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation, and a huge cordon has been put in place at the junction of Claremont Road and Princess Road.

Police and forensic officers are still at the scene in Moss Side where a man was killed following a shooting.

Local Councillor Professor Erinma Bell says she has not heard that the shooting was gang related and wants anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting took place just hours after Moss Side's annual Caribbean Carnival had finished, with the parties moving from Alexandra Park to local streets.

Professor Bell said "We've got to now start thinking about the health and safety of individuals that come here.

"Especially the health and safety of families after the party. We've got to do our partnership work and sit round that table and make sure we can protect everybody.

"We send our sincere condolences to the family of the person that's passed away. It's not what we envisaged to happen at all."

In a statement shortly after 6am GMP say the public are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time in what is a devastating incident.

"Whilst the investigation is ongoing and at its early stages, we’re working extremely hard to understand the full circumstances.

Police say a cordon is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area Credit: MEN Media

"Our response has included increased patrols in the immediate area to keep the community safe, whilst a lot of work has been undertaken overnight and will continue today.

"Any details that may help us is asked to get in touch, as we know there were a number of potential witnesses to this serious incident.”