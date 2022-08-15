Former footballer Len Johnrose has died aged 52.

The Burnley, Blackburn, Bury and Preston player was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2017, and worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the illness.

The 52-year-old played 500 league and cup games during his 16-year career.

A trust was set up in his name to raise funds and awareness for the disease that does not have a cure.

Announcing the news on Twitter the Len Johnrose Trust said it was " heartbroken to tell you that our leader, Len Johnrose passed away".

It added: "Len was an incredibly proud husband and father. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

In 2021 Len created the Ice Foot challenge - where users posted a video standing or sitting in icy water for 92 seconds while also nominating three more people to take part and make a donation via text message.

The 92 seconds represents every professional football team in England.

The challenge formed part of Len's Project 92 campaign, where he planned to visit every club to talk about MND.

The former midfielder began his career at Blackburn Rovers aged just 14, and also spent time on load at Preston North End.

After impressing those higher up he was signed by Hartlepool United for £50,000, where he went on to make more than 50 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

At the end of his contract, he was signed by Bury where he played a central role in their rise to Division One.

Manager Stan Ternent was so impressed by Len he paid £225,000 to take him with him to his new club Burnley in 1999.

After a brief spell back at Bury, he then signed for Swansea City before signing for Burnley for a third time.

After retiring Len became a primary school teacher before his MND diagnosis in 2017 after a hand injury failed to heal properly.

After experiencing slight weakness in his right hand, which he thought was the early onset of arthritis, he went for tests.

His results came back clear, but a few years later he broke his hand on a school trampoline, and despite x-rays showing the fracture had healed, his hand was further weakened.

It took 18 months after seeing his GP to be referred to a neurologist who diagnosed MND.

Around 5,000 adults in the UK have the condition which affects the brain and nerves.

Each year 1,100 people are diagnosed and for the majority of those, life expectancy is between two and three years.

He is survived by his wife Nadine and their children Chanel, Elizabeth and Patrick.

The MND Association paid tribute to Len.

"Len lived with this brutal disease in the public eye after choosing to announce his diagnosis in the summer of 2018," the statement said.

"Following that he selflessly dedicated huge amounts of time to raising awareness.

“Len’s infectious smile, sense of humour, pragmatic approach to life and determination to do everything he could to work on behalf of people with MND made him a very popular figure within the MND community. He will be sorely missed.

“We would like to pass our sympathies to Len’s wife Nadine, his three children Chanel, Elizabeth and Patrick, his family and friends, and also our gratitude for their unwavering support.”