Video report By Anna Youssef

A man has died after a shooting in Moss Side in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Claremont Road just after midnight, where a man aged between 18 and 25 was found with severe injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

An investigation has now been launched and a huge police cordon has been put in place at the junction of Claremont Road and Princess Road, it's expected to be there until Tuesday.

Forensic officers have been spotted at the scene this morning, officers have also been guarding the cordon. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

Over the weekend, the Manchester Caribbean Carnival was held in Alexandra Park in Moss Side.

It was the first time the carnival had returned since the pandemic and it was its 50th Anniversary - thousands of people came to celebrate many of those ended up at the street party afterwards.

The man was shot at the annual customary street party that followed.

Residents have said that with how successful the carnival was over the past two days the shooting was a disappointment for their community, others were frustrated.

Some want the street parties after carnival to be stopped while others wanted more security in place.