Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation over the death of a man after a firearm was discharged on Claremont Road in Manchester.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning when they found a man aged between 18 and 25 with serious injuries.

The man was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Police say a cordon is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area

In a statement shortly after 6am on Monday morning, police said a cordon is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time in what is a devastating incident.

Whilst the investigation is ongoing and at its early stages, we’re working extremely hard to understand the full circumstances.

Greater Manchester Police say thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends

Our response has included increased patrols in the immediate area to keep the community safe, whilst a lot of work has been undertaken overnight and will continue today.

Any details that may help us is asked to get in touch, as we know there were a number of potential witnesses to this serious incident.”