A Blackpool Tower obsessed six-year-old has had his "dream come true" - after becoming the official voice of the iconic attraction.

Superfan Charlie Barratt from Poulton Le-Fylde, became fascinated by the giant structure two years ago, and began learning as much as possible about it.

Now, visitors venturing to the top of Blackpool Tower will get to learn all they need to know with him, after Charlie recorded a very special voice-over.

Tourists will hear Charlie sharing facts and figures about the famous attraction, on the Lancashire town's seafront, as they make the 380-foot journey to the tower's top in just 69-seconds.

The youngster says being the voice of the tower is "a dream come true". He was in a professional studio recording the new message.

Charlie said: "I love Blackpool Tower and I cannot believe that it will now be my voice which will be heard every time visitors take a trip to the top.

"This is a dream come true for me and really very, very exciting!"

Charlie spent two hours recording his voiceover for the Tower's lift.

Charlie's new role came about after Charlie did a project about the Tower at school.

He recorded his own version of the lift commentary and teachers thought it was so good they sent it to the bosses at the Tower.

Kenny Mew, Blackpool Tower Operation Manager, said: "I was absolutely blown away when I listened to it because he'd got the music, he'd done the speech word-for-word and we hadn't sent it to him.

"He had memorised then he recorded and we actually weren't looking to change the speech but we thought we're going to give this young lad an opportunity, he came in, he re-wrote the script and he's an absolute super star."

The Poulton schoolboy started visiting the tourist attraction when he was four. Credit: Blackpool Tower

The Poulton schoolboy started visiting the tourist attraction when he was four, with his mum, Wendy, and dad, James - both well known entertainers in the resort.

His mum Wendy said: "If I said he was a super fan it would be an understatement, he absolutely adores it and now he just loves coming up here and looking at the structure, and climbing the stairs and learning the facts he just adores it."

"We're overwhelmed, blown away with it," she added. "To actually hear it in the lift it's amazing."

