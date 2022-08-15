Bus drivers in the North West are being asked to vote on whether to accept the latest pay offer from operator Arriva.

It comes after nearly four weeks of continuous strike action by the drivers which has meant here have been no Arriva bus services.

More than 1,800 Arriva workers have also not gone to work on Merseyside, or in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire.

The drivers are part of the GMB and Unite unions.

It is the first time in the dispute that unions have accepted a pay offer from the company to put to their members.

They will ballot on the offer on Monday, 15 August, and Tuesday, 16 August, and it is hoped the result will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Arriva said "All parties are working hard to bring the industrial action to a conclusion with the desire to resume service on Wednesday, 17 August.”

