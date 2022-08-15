Play Brightcove video

A series of stunning globes making up a landmark public art project have gone on display across the Liverpool City Region.

The globes make up The World Reimagined, a ground-breaking, UK-wide art education project aimed at using the story of the transatlantic slave trade to promote racial justice.

Ten large globe structures make up a free public art trail across the Liverpool City Region, bringing to life the reality and impact of transatlantic slavery and inviting the public to think about ways to make racial justice a reality.

Maleka Egeonu-Roby, the area's project manager, said: "We can't hide away from the legacy that Liverpool City Region has and the connection to the transatlantic slave trade it has.

"The Liverpool Black communities have really been advocating for racial justice for a very long time."

A recreation of 18th century slave ship the Amistad on the River Mersey. Credit: Albert Novelli/PA Archive/PA Images

Liverpool was once Europe’s leading slave trade port, according to the National Museums Liverpool.

While the enterprise brought few slaves to the city, it generated huge wealth during the 18th century.

In 1999, Liverpool City Council made a formal apology for the city’s role in the slave trade.

And, 21 years later, following the killing of George Floyd in the United States, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram established a race equality programme in Liverpool to tackle racial inequality.

Mayor Rotheram said: "More than 1.6m people call our city region home and we're making sure that every single one of them has the chance to be a part of this important moment in our shared history.

"Each of our six boroughs has helped to bring this installation to life and it's on every one of us in our community to listen, to learn, and to reflect on the important lessons it can teach us about the past - and the future - of our home.

"This is an opportunity to give a platform to more conversations around racial injustice and to show people that not only are we learning from the lessons of our history, but we're working hard to shape a better future for everyone in our city region - where no one is left behind."

Nicola Constantina's Abolition & Emancipation outside the Martin Luther King Jr Building at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock.

The city region's combined authority is working with six local councils on the art project.

The trail, which runs until 31 October 2022, aims to provide an enjoyable and thought-provoking learning experience for people of all ages.

Commissioned artists have created thought-provoking globes responding to themes ranging from Mother Africa and The Reality of Being Enslaved to Still We Rise and Expanding Soul.

It is the centre of a broader learning and engagement programme, with schools, community groups, and cultural institutions from across the city region taking part.

They have created 41 smaller learning globes sparking conversations about racial equality and justice where people live.

Where are the ten large globes?

Halton: Spike Island, outside the Catalyst Museum

Knowsley: The Court Yard, Court Hey Park

Liverpool: Central Library, Anglican Cathedral, Rialto (Berkeley Place), Liverpool One (College Lane), Martin Luther King Building, (Royal Albert Dock).

Sefton: Marine Gardens, Waterloo

St Helens: Pilkington's World of Glass Garden

Wirral: The Priory, Birkenhead

Where are the learning globes?