A bus strike which has seen services in the North West cancelled for almost a month will continue after drivers rejected a pay offer.

The union GMB says the new offer in a dispute with Arriva North West (ANW) buses has been "overwhelmingly" rejected.

More than 1,800 drivers across Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire have been involved in industrial action in a row over pay and conditions.

ANW made an improved pay offer with the hope that strike action would end almost month after staff walked out.

However, GMB confirmed on Tuesday, 16 August, that more than three-quarters of its drivers voted to reject the deal and continue with strike action.

The union says the offer is not good enough considering spiralling prices and the cost of living crisis.

George Patterson, GMB regional organiser, said: “Working people are facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation.

"These drivers are fighting for a fair pay rise to help them through it. We need something better from Arriva. Bus drivers need to know that they’ll be able to cover their bills.

“We won’t stop fighting for our members to get the decent pay they deserve.”

