A second person has been arrested after a four-year-old was left seriously injured in a "horrendous" dog attack.

Merseyside Police say the boy was attacked by a Bull Mastiff type dog while visiting a friend’s house in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday, 13 August, at around 7pm.

The dog was pulled away from the child by a neighbour, before being taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers say the four-year-old boy would not be alive if not for the "brave" neighbour's swift actions to stop the dog.

A man, 33, from Fairfield in Liverpool, has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog causing injury on Monday, 15 August.

He remains in police custody and further investigations are ongoing.

The child was saved by a neighbour, who managed to pull the dog off him. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A 31-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of the same offence, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was an horrendous attack on a four-year-old boy and it is only as a result of the swift actions of a brave neighbour that this young boy is still alive.“Although two arrests have been made, our enquiries continue and we’d still urge anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, to please contact us so we can bring them to justice. Either tell us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers."

Police urged dog owners to get their pets micro-chipped, adding they should be kept on a leads in public places and muzzled if necessary.

They went on to say that if you keep your dog in the garden, "you must make sure that the fencing is properly maintained so they can't escape."

