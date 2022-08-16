A murder enquiry has been launched after a man who was seriously assaulted in Preston city centre, died in hospital.

Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in the early hours of Friday 12 August, following an altercation with two men.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday 14 August.

Lancashire Police say his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a tribute, Jack’s family said: "No words can describe the utter devastation we as a family are feeling.

"Jack was a funny, charismatic, amazing young man who had so much to offer this world and we are truly broken that he has been taken from us so soon.

"He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts."

Two men, aged 21 and 28 from Preston, have been arrested but are now on bail while enquiries continue.