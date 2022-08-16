A lorry driver who crashed into and killed a mother-of-four who was 'trapped' in a car that had broken down on a motorway has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Shirley-Ann Dumbuya, 38, was unable to move her Kia Ceed from a hatch marked area of the M60 after being told by roadside assistance that she could not get help unless she was on the hard shoulder.But, just a few minutes later, John Bowers, 35, collided with the stationary car in his skip lorry, killing the mother at the scene in Blackley, north Manchester.

Mr Bowers collided with Mrs Dumbuya's car, killing the mother-of-four at the scene in Blackley, north Manchester. Credit: Google Maps

Manchester Crown Court heard how on 21 January 2021, Mrs Dumbuya left her home in Moston, Manchester, at around 8:35am in her in "good working order" Kia Ceed.

But after 10 minutes, the car broke down on the M60 on the hatch marked area separating lane one of the motorway from the slip road at junction 20.

She called her husband Peniel Dumbuy who said to put her emergency lights on and get out of the car if she could whilst he called Green Flag.

However, she was told road side assistance could not be offered ‘unless the vehicle was on the hard shoulder or off the motorway’.

After failing to hear from his wife, Mr Dumbuya decided to drive her route to work in the hope of helping her.But Mark Kellet, prosecuting, said: “As he approached junction 20, he could see a silver car on a grass verge and emergency vehicles. His wife had been in a fatal incident.”

The court heard how one driver, who was planning to leave the motorway at junction 19, pulled over and found Mrs Dumbuya trapped in the car.Mr Kellet added: “She saw the defendant, who had stopped his wagon. He repeatedly said: 'I didn’t see her' and was clearly in shock.”Bowers was said to be travelling at 55mph and had an unobstructed view of the Kia for about 150 to 175 metres.A joint expert report included the comment that his ‘error’ was that he did not know that Kia Ceed had broken down.

The prosecutor said the fact that the car was stationary was ‘clearly evident’ to 19 other drivers who had driven around it.Bowers was not using his phone, he was not intoxicated and he was driving 15 miles under the speed limit.

The lorry driver, who worked for the skip firm J Dickinsons and Sons at the time, had been on the road for around two hours before the collision.

In a police interview, he said his vehicle had been in perfect working order and there had been no distractions or medical conditions which would have affected his driving.

The court was also told of Bower's previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop.

In 2016, he was seen by a police officer driving out of a petrol station without wearing a seatbelt.They motioned for him to stop but he failed to do so and a pursuit ensued where he went through a red light and reached speeds of 70mph on a 30mph road.

He was arrested after he failed to negotiate a roundabout and drove through the centre before crashing. He was later found to be over the legal drink drive limit.

Richard Dawson, mitigating, said: “Plainly this is a tragic case with catastrophic consequences.

"Our sympathies and condolences are offered to the family and close friends.“They have all been seriously affected by the consequences of this defendant's actions. I accept he now shows some remorse.”Sentencing, Judge Anthony Cross QC said: “It’s obvious to me that whilst society has lost someone who not only was going to make a valuable contribution, but someone who had already done so by just being a good person.”

Lorry driver John Bowers was handed a suspended jail sentence after killing a mother-of-four. Credit: MEN Media

The judge also called for an enquiry by the Assistant Chief Constable in Greater Manchester to look into what should happen if the situation arises again.“Green Flag should take it upon themselves to ring 999", he said, "to help the person who was obviously panicking, wondering whether to stay or get out of the vehicle, and worrying about the other cars on the motorway."

"This was an accident waiting to happen."

Bowers, of Sefton Road, Preston, was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for three years and had his licence endorsed.

In an emotional victim personal statement read out by Mrs Dumbuya's daughter, Alice Dumbuya, she said her family's lives have been ‘shattered forever’.

She said her mother was ‘very family orientated’ and ‘loved by so many people’.Miss Dumbaya said: “You never think it will happen until it happens to you. I lost my best friend.“My mother will never see her children grow up, children get married and have grandchildren. She was so looking forward to that as she spoke about this.

"The milestones in our lives will never be the same without my mum being there to appreciate it, this will sadden me forever.”

