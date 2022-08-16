Play Brightcove video

Video report by Zoe Muldoon

A six-year-old girl has impressed her Idol, award-winning singer Alicia Keys with her singing.

Luchiana Julienne-Ballingall loves to sing and dance, she's been doing it since the age of two.

Luchiana and her mum Chantelle were watching a live video of Alicia Keys on Instagram when suddenly they found themselves virtually face to face with the singer.

Luciana said: "I sang to Alicia Keys and mum went crazy."

The six-year-old sang her version of Alicia's song 'This Girls On Fire'.

They were picked to chat with the singer from thousands of other fans watching the live video, but the superstar was surprised when little Luchiana began belting out one of her biggest hits.

Alicia Keys has sold millions of records and amassed scores of fans worldwide but the American was suitably impressed with her young fan from St Helens

Luchiana's keeping her fingers crossed that maybe one day she will sing her favourite song with her hero in person.