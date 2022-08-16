A teenage girl has died after getting into difficulty in water in Greater Manchester.

Specialist search teams were called to Carrbrook Angling Club in Stalybridge following reports of someone "getting into difficulties" at around 6.30pm on Monday, 15 August.

Greater Manchester Police has now confirmed a body of a teenage girl was recovered overnight.

It added the body has been formally identified and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl's death and a file will be prepared for the coroner. Her exact age has not yet been revealed.

One woman, who lives just metres away from the cordon, said: "As soon as I looked outside I knew something was wrong.

"People don’t realise the dangers of open water, it’s so scary. As soon as it’s hot people don’t realise how it can take your life."

Another resident of Crowswood Drive said the waters are used for fishing and, despite the soaring temperatures, he has never seen people swimming in it.

He said: "There are lots of dog walkers in the woods and it can get very busy on a hot day, but the water is only used by people who are fishing.

"Even in all this hot weather I have only seen two people in rowing boats. This is just heartbreaking to hear, and you don't expect it to happen so close to home.

"I got home around 6pm and not long after I heard people screaming and shouting for help. It was just minutes later that there were loads of ambulances pulling up and the area was closed off shortly after."

Detective Inspector Steven Horton, of GMP's Tameside CID, said: "Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

"We are doing all we can to support the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

"From our enquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather."

Police have issued another reminder urging people not to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds in warm weather.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has also warned of the dangers of open water in a campaign.