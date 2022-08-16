An inquest has opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at Bismark House Mill in Oldham last month.

31-year-old Uoc Van Nguyen is so far the only person to be identified - with three other missing Vietnamese nationals feared dead by police - following a fire at the mill back in May.

An inquest opening at Rochdale Coroners Court today, 16 August, heard Mr Nguyen's remains were discovered on 28 July - five days after a first set of human remains were discovered by demolition workers at the mill.

Specialist officers were able to obtain fingerprints from Mr Nguyen's body which matched with an immigration and asylum database - prompting his formal identification, the hearing was told.

It is understood Mr Nguyen had kept in touch with his wife, named by Senior Coroner Joanne Kearsley as Tran Thi Huy, and told her he was in a mill. He was born in the Nghe An region of Vietnam and had previously worked as a farmer.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told the hearing: "Officers were able to get partial fingerprints and searched these against a national database, with the prints matching an immigration and asylum database."

Supt Hughes told the court an initial post-mortem had been carried out which has been inconclusive. The cause of Mr Nguyen is currently "unascertained".

So far, human remains relating to three individuals have been discovered inside the mill - including those relating to Mr Nguyen.

The Vietnamese nationals named by police who remain missing are Cuong Van Chu, 39, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le.

4 Vietnamese nationals are believed to have died in the fire. Credit: ITV Granada

All of the men including Uoc Van Nguyen were reported missing to Greater Manchester Police on 21 July.

At the time of the fire, crews believed nobody was inside the mill. But after demolition work began, the remains of an adult male was found seven weeks later on 23 July, prompting a major incident to be declared.

Ms Kearsley said: "On 7 May a building known as Bismark House was subject to a large-scale fire. It took four or five days to put the fire out.

"The building was deemed unsafe and has been subject to demolition work.

"On 23 July demolition workers discovered human remains and a report was made to GMP. GMP has conducted an investigation.

"Initial enquiries suggest there had been contact two days earlier suggesting there might be four people who were missing who may or may not have been linked to the mill."

The fire broke out at Bismark House Mill on 7th May, 2022

An inquest relating to another unidentified individual was also opened at Rochdale Coroner's Court relating to human remains recovered from the demolition site at Bismark House on 26 July.

A post-mortem carried out on these set of remains has also come back inconclusive. The inquest heard that police have not been able to obtain fingerprints and therefore have been unable to identify the victim.

Supt Hughes said the force hoped to obtain DNA from the remains but the court heard this process is likely to take "months."

Senior Coroner for Manchester North, Joanne Kearsley formally opened the two inquests and adjourned them for a further review in January 2023.

Speaking after the formal identification of Uoc Van Nguyen, Supt Hughes said: "On behalf of all involved in Operation Logan, I send condolences to Uoc’s wife and his loved ones.

"Specially trained officers are in direct contact with them and to ensure they are fully updated and supported.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish why Uoc and other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...