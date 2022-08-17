Play Brightcove video

A woman whose father died from infected blood has described the government's decision not to compensate some relatives as a "slap in the face".

Thousands of survivors are to be given compensation payments of £100,000 after a decades-long fight but campaigners said the "majority" of victims – including parents and the children of those who died - continue to be ignored.

Paula Wakefield was just 13 when her dad died.

Russell Carbery from Leigh had haemophilia which affects how blood clots.

A transfusion which should have saved his life instead gave him HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Paula's mother will now receive the interim compensation but Paula thinks the decision not to compensate bereaved parents and children is another cruel blow.

She said: "It's definitely a slap in the face. Everybody's lives have been devastated by this.

"The knock-on effect through generations is continuing.

"So it does make me angry that there are thousands of people not recognised by these announcements."

The government said it intends to make payments to those who have been infected and bereaved partners in England by the end of October. Credit: Marcus Ericsson/TT/TT News Agency/PA Images

The scandal stretches back more than 40 years and has been described as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

It is estimated around 2,400 people lost their lives in this way.

Barry Flynn from Wilmslow says fear, grief and guilt have been part of his life for the past 30 years.

He said: "It's an important milestone. It's the first time the government has ever admitted liability for what went on, so I'm pleased in that respect."

Barry and his younger brother were both infected with Hepatitis C through haemophilia treatments.

His brother also contracted HIV and died at the age of 30, knowing he had unwittingly infected his wife who died not long afterwards.

Barry is also disappointed that not everybody will be compensated.

He added: "The big thing is remembering my brother and my former sister in law who both died.

"Its irrelevant for them because they are gone.

"They died not ever knowing the government was going to admit they had done anything wrong."

Play Brightcove video

Lucy Meacock speaks to Kate Burt, Chief Executive of the Haemophilia Society

The announcement follows an interim report by Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the ongoing infected blood inquiry, which is expected to conclude in 2023.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, a former health secretary, previously called the scandal a criminal cover up on an industrial scale, suggesting medical records had been altered.

He is hoping more pay outs will follow.

He said: "The public inquiry hasn't concluded yet and what you would want to see when it does is full readdress for everybody including the kids who have lost parents or the parents who have lost kids.

"That is what I would want to see and beyond that full justice and truth for those people and accountability.

"I believe there is a case for corporate manslaughter against the Department for Health."

The current health secretary Steve Barclay said: “The infected blood scandal should never have happened" and the recommendations were "an important step in righting this historic wrong."