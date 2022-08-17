The rapper Aitch says he is trying to make things right after an "iconic" mural of Joy Division's Ian Curtis was painted over to promote his new album.

The artwork of the late singer, located in the Northern Quarter of Manchester, was replaced with an advert for Aitch's debut album ‘Close To Home’, set to be released on 19 August.

But the Manchester-born rapper, 22, has since came out and said he knew nothing about it and that he would never "disrespect a local hero like Ian".

"It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork", Aitch, from Moston, wrote on Twitter.

"This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian."

Ian Curtis, the frontman for the northern band Joy Division, took his own life in May 1980 and is a music icon in Manchester.

The mural on Port Street has paid tribute to Ian's life and music career since 2020, when it was painted by the street artist Akse P19 for the mental health festival Headstock.

The artist, who based the black and white mural on a photo Philippe Carl, has since responded to his work being painted over on Instagram.

He said: "It had become a cultural landmark and meant so much to people from Manchester and beyond; it doesn’t take much common sense to understand that this mural should have remained for what it represented and stood for."

On Tuesday evening, Aitch said he is "getting it fixed pronto", with founding Joy Division bassist Peter Hook acknowledging the rapper’s intention to correct the situation.

He said his actions were a "great gesture".

