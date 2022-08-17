A pay deal has finally been agreed by a union for bus drivers in the North West, ending strike action that has lasted almost a month.

Arriva North West confirmed on Wednesday, 17 August, that all parties have come to an agreement on the "improved" offer.

It comes after three-quarters of striking Arriva drivers rejected a recent pay offer that they say did not match spiraling prices and the cost of living crisis.

More than 1,800 drivers across Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire have been involved in industrial action since 20 July in a row over pay and conditions.

An improved 11.1% pay offer means Unite and GMB union members from across the North West will return to work from Thursday, 18 August, while a ballot takes place.

Dave Roberts, Unite's regional officer, said in a statement: “Following our members’ very strong rejection of the company’s offer yesterday evening, Arriva have seen sense and met the demands of our members by tabling an 11.1% pay deal.

"Unite’s negotiating team is recommending the offer be accepted and it is being put to members in a vote.

“The strike is suspended pending the outcome of the ballot and drivers are to return to work tomorrow to serve the needs of the community and public."

The results of the ballot will be declared on Friday, 19 August.

