A criminal investigation has been launched into the force used by six police officers after they were involved in the stop and search of a man who later died.

Robert Evans, 59, was found dead at his home, in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool, on 3 July.

He had been detained by officers in the city centre several days earlier, on 28 June.

The cause of death is yet to be established and is being treated as unexplained.

Merseyside Police later referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following their contact with Mr Evans prior to his death.

After reviewing footage of the incident and carrying out door-to-door enquiries the IOPC says it is now investigating six officers for potential gross misconduct.

They are also under criminal investigation for potential assault offences in relation to their use of force on Mr Evans.

The watchdog added it had also told a seventh officer they are being investigated for potential misconduct.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We are independent of the police and our investigation will be thorough to ensure we understand the circumstances of Mr Evans’ interaction with officers on 28 June.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether any disciplinary proceedings, or referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, are required.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and all those affected, at this sad time.”