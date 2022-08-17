Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the club's "vile" ownership by the Glazer family ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool.

United currently sit bottom of the table without a point from their opening two games following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, 17 August.

Former defender Gary Neville has been one of the most vocal critics of the Glazer family, accusing them of presiding over a "rotting" club.

Supporters' group The 1958 say it has now planned a protest ahead of United's live televised game, on Monday 22 August, against Liverpool, to get their voices heard.

Fans will come together at the 'Holy Trinity Statue' of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford.

In a statement, on Tuesday 17 August, the group said: "Today we release our plans for the Liverpool game. A game that will have the eyes of the world watching.

"A game for United fans to come together and show the world our deep discontent for this vile ownership.

"An ownership that is systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in world football, for greed.

"We can not allow this to happen any longer! This is not about division, this is about unity. All United fans have the right to protest with the 1958 or individually.

"It is not about confrontation. Anything else plays completely into the Glazers hands."

In May 2021, Manchester United's fixture with Liverpool was postponed after fans stormed the pitch in another protest against the Glazers.

During the protest, a police officer was left seriously injured and protesters gathered outside the ground and allegedly began to throw bottles, 'significantly slashing' one officer’s face.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

Red fences put in front of the East Stand did not last long, being quickly toppled as stewards were overawed and chanting supporters made their way towards the tunnel.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

The 1958 group continued: "So, as we have said before, put our differences aside and come together. Join the march from 7pm. Protest on the forecourt. We will plant our flag as a focal point. Be loud, be proud, stand as one!

"We appreciate emotions are running high. We must keep it legal, we must keep it peaceful, we don’t want any Reds getting lifted and giving the Glazer propaganda machine a chance to spin the narrative.

"Bring the heat, bring the noise, bring the passion. Let’s show the Glazer family that this time it will not blow over."

