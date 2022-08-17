Police have confirmed they have found the remains of a fourth person at the site of a mill destroyed by a fire more than two and a half months ago.

Teams have been searching the building at Bismark House Mill, on Bower Street in Oldham, since demolition workers discovered human remains in July.

It is now believed four Vietnamese nationals were in a mill at the time of the fire, after their families raised concerns they were missing.

31-year-old Uoc Van Nguyen is so far the only person to be identified - with Cuong Van Chu, 39, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le still unaccounted for.

Mr Nguyen's remains were discovered on 28 July - five days after a first set of human remains were discovered by demolition workers at the mill.

Specialist officers were able to obtain fingerprints from Mr Nguyen's body which matched with an immigration and asylum database.

At the time of the blaze, on 7 May, which took four days to extinguish, no-one was thought to have been inside the building.

4 Vietnamese nationals are believed to have died in the fire. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, Greater Manchester Police’s Victim Identification lead, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families in Vietnam, who are being fully updated and supported by specially-trained officers.

“Though we have now recovered human remains confirming four victims and are in the process of formal identification, the search of the site will continue until there is no realistic likelihood of recovering further human remains or objects of significance. It is, therefore, likely to continue for several more weeks.

“Meanwhile, officers from our Major Incident Team are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand. Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be progressed immediately and appropriately.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

The site of the blaze is said to have been a multi-occupancy warehouse used by a number of companies and is thought to have been locked up when the fire broke out.

Who is still missing?

Cuong Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019. He maintained regular contact with his wife and children but they have not heard from him since Saturday 7 May 2022.

Duong Van Nguyen, 29, arrived in the UK approximately 12 months ago. He last contacted his family approximately three months ago, at which time he said he was residing in ‘an abandoned house’ whilst looking for work.

Nam Thanh Lee, 21, arrived in the UK in January 2022. He last contacted his family on Wednesday 4 May 2022, at which time he said he was residing in ‘a derelict house’ in ‘Dam’, believed to be Oldham, whilst looking for work.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

International callers can contact GMP via +441618725050. Information can also be submitted in English or Vietnamese via the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can share information via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

