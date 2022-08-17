A trio of brave photographers have climbed the iconic Blackpool Tower to capture a once-in-a-lifetime selfie - alongside the famous Red Arrows.

The group hung to the landmark's flagpole more than 518ft above ground, while rescue and training specialist Russ Edwards grabbed the perfect shot of the famous aircraft team during Blackpool Air Show.

Helped by Arco Professional Safety Services colleagues Jack Perry and Chris Fricker, Russ was armed with a 360-degree camera on a long fibre pole that was tethered to him.

The group, who had permission to carry out the climb, are all used to working at heights and are trained as specialist rescuers.

Russ said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise of working at height.

"We got the absolute best seats in the house to witness and document the Red Arrows flying so close to such an iconic landmark.

“Drones aren’t permitted during the air show so we had to fashion our very own ‘selfie stick’ which worked even better and meant we were as close as we could get to the action. It was an amazing and humbling experience.”

A record 200,000 people turned out over the two-day event to watch the Red Arrows over the seafront.

Crowds lined the six-mile promenade to watch the spectacular show, with the Red Arrows making their entrance over The Blackpool Tower with their trademark red, white and blue smoke trails.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1 of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, said: “What incredible imagery – it’s brilliant to see such fantastic, vibrant pictures of the Red Arrows at Blackpool from that unique perspective and which are clearly the product of great skill, teamwork and creativity to achieve.

“Blackpool Tower is an iconic landmark for the Red Arrows to arrive over to begin our displays at the resort, in front of tens of thousands of people – a great British summer scene.

“As a team, we are always humbled and excited to see countless images taken by people from all over the world of the Red Arrows performing our dynamic and precision shows.

“The pictures captured by Arco’s working at height experts, at very the top of the Blackpool Tower, are certainly among the most unusual we’ve had opportunity to see.”

There were also performances by the Typhoon display team, the Battle of Britain memorial Flight, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers.

Aaron Edgar, Senior Attractions Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “The top of the Blackpool Tower offers some of the most incredible views of the Fylde Coast, so it provided the perfect spot to witness the Red Arrows in all their glory.

“We were honoured be at the centre of the Arrows’ entrance as they made their return to Blackpool for the first time in four years. Being able to give Russ and his team to the chance to capture the ultimate selfie was extra special and showcases Blackpool in the best possible way.”

