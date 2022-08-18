Ryan Giggs has denied preparing to get his "story straight" as he waited outside his house for the arrival of police officers.

The former Manchester United footballer and Wales international was also accused of trying to turn the narrative "into one in which you were the victim", which he also denied.

Giving evidence for a third day Giggs, who is being cross-examined by prosecution barrister Peter Wright QC, told the court he did not know why he did not immediately tell police an alleged assault was in fact an accident.

The ex-Wales manager told Manchester Crown Court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that it was “an important assertion to be making”.

Kate Greville claims she was trying to leave the former footballer when they got into an argument resulting in Giggs headbutting her.

Giggs is on trial accused of assaulting 38-year-old Kate Greville and her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26, at his home.

He is also accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex.

Prosecutors claim Giggs, 48, headbutted Kate Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020, after “completely losing his self-control” during an argument.

Mr Wright asked Giggs about the prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

The prosecutor said: “The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Mr Wright said: “Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self control.”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister Emma.

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her (Ms Greville) emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright said: “Or is it in fact that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

Mr Wright said: “You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Mr Wright asked: “Why were you blaming Emma?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Asked what he believed his ex-partner Kate Greville and her sister were going to tell the police, Giggs replied: “That I had headbutted Kate.”

Mr Daw said: “And had you done that?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Mr Daw asked: “How then did you feel in these circumstances about the police being called and these accusations being made about you?”

Giggs said: “Well, just scared.”

Asked what he thought might happen, Giggs replied: “I’m not too sure, but it just didn’t look good.”

Asked what he had meant by saying “we’ll be everywhere”, Giggs said: “The newspapers and the media.”

The trial continues.