The grandparents of three missing school children - who are thought to be with their father in Libya - have said they are "heartbroken" and just want them home.

Phil and Lynne Daley say they are prepared to travel to the North African country with their daughter to bring their grandchildren home, more than a month after they disappeared.

Khalid Algehani, eight, Aasayah Algehani, six, Maimunah Algehani, four, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when their dad came to pick them up from her home in on 30 July.

(From left) Aasayah Algehani, six, Maimunah Algehani, four, and Khalid Algehani, eight, are all missing. Credit: Family photo

Dawn claims her ex-husband, Fares Aljehani, was taking their children to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire and was supposed to return them home on 10 August.

But, Ms Dailey raised the alarm when she went to pick up her children and found nobody was at home.

She says they may have travelled to Tunisia before crossing, Ms Daley believes, into Libya - where her former partner has family.

Grandparents, Lynne and Phil, say, although they believe the children are safe, they just want Aljehani to bring them back to Manchester, "where they belong".

"They're lovely children. They are well missed", Phil said. "I'm heartbroken. I love my grandkids, everyone of them.

"It's still early stages for the children because they are still thinking they're on holiday - that's what they would have been told.

"We had a video that came through of the three children in a pool playing and seeing them really happy.

"But in a few weeks, time only knows what it's going to do, mentally for the children and that's what we're trying to act now to see if we can get them back."

Lynne and Phil have appealed to Fares to "do the right thing" and bring the children home and say they are prepared to fly to Libya to collect them.

"Be a man and bring them home. Or if not, we will come and get them", an emotional Phil said.

"We will pay for their flights. We will raise money and pay for their flights and bring them home.

"Their rightful place is with their mother. They were born here, in Manchester."

Lynne says her daughter Dawn has "lost three children in one day" and she cannot see a way that she will get them back.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for anyone with information about the children's whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "On the 10 August 2022, police received a report that three children aged 8, 6 and 4 were missing from their home in Wythenshawe.

"The children are believed to be with a family member. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the children."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 8566051 quoting log number 3480 of 10 August 2022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

